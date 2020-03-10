Borough mayors ask for concrete 2020 flood plans as City of Montreal holds meeting

Send this page to someone via email

Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis and Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève Mayor Normand Marinacci are asking the City of Montreal to have concrete plans for possible 2020 spring floods.

At the 2019 floods report meeting held by the City of Montreal Monday evening, Beis told Global News he wants to see a clear plan established, including “standing orders” for pump distribution around the city.

The meeting, which was held in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough, was to review the lessons learned from the 2019 spring floods and to hear from stakeholders.

READ MORE: Île Bizard residents express spring flood preparedness concerns at borough council meeting

Beis said he also wants to see funding plans for the “individual communities that are faced with this potential crisis in the future that can’t afford from our operating budget or our surpluses the amounts needed to be able to build what’s needed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Annick Maletto, chief of the city’s centre for civil security (CSC), said at the meeting that the city is monitoring the water levels and evaluating the many factors by borough should there be more spring floods this year.

Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève Mayor Normand Marinacci said the city has a “timing problem,” adding that he would like plans to be established before an emergency is declared.

“We’re in March now. If we remember in 2019, we started our [flood] intervention on the ground on March 15,” Beis said.

Beis said that while the water levels are at below normal levels, “within a week’s notice we can be in alert mode, and we haven’t done any planning.”

6:44 Focus Montreal: Flood preparations Focus Montreal: Flood preparations