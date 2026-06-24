Edmonton mosquito number rising after rainy weekend — and more expected

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Get the bug spray handy — Edmonton’s recent heavy rainfall has left behind the perfect conditions for mosquitoes.

According to City of Edmonton data, on May 23 there were only five mosquitoes caught in the traps. Last Thursday, June 20, there were 534 — indicating the mosquito population has grown by over 10,000 per cent within a month.

Loki Synman, the curator for invertebrate zoology at the Royal Alberta Museum, said the more than 100 mm of rain last past weekend set up conditions for perfect breeding grounds.

“A sunny period after lots of rain will have very active mosquitoes all looking for a quick blood meal.”

1:15 Mosquito population to spike following recent rainfall

With more rainy weather in the forecast, City of Edmonton biological sciences technician — and resident skeeter expert — Mike Jenkins says expect those numbers to get worse.

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“Most of our species are flood water species, so they actually lay their eggs on the vegetation around a pond,” Jenkins said.

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“Then, when either snow melts or rainfall fills up the pond again, that activates those resting eggs.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Then, when either snow melts or rainfall fills up the pond again, that activates those resting eggs."

The city doesn’t do aerial spraying for mosquitoes anymore, but said it continues to spray in ditches and ground habitats targeting mosquito eggs.

Katherine Ludwig has more in the video above.