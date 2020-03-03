Menu

Environment

Île Bizard residents express spring flood preparedness concerns at borough council meeting

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 9:12 pm
Residents attended the borough council meeting Tuesday evening to express their worries over the possibility of more spring floods and asked the borough what measures it was taking to prepare.
Residents attended the borough council meeting Tuesday evening to express their worries over the possibility of more spring floods and asked the borough what measures it was taking to prepare. Kwabena Oduro/Global News

Île Bizard residents expressed their growing concern over their borough’s level of preparedness for further spring flooding on Tuesday evening.

At Tuesday evening’s council meeting, concerned citizens asked Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève Mayor Normand Marinacci what measures are being taken to prepare for more flooding as temperatures rise.

Marinacci said the borough is working with the City of Montreal, which is funding all preparation costs like the purchase of pumps and sandbags.

He told attendees at the council meeting that they should not be worried.

The mayor also added that he has had regular meetings with Quebec civil security authorities to discuss the action plan for more possible floods.

Still, some residents were not convinced.

“I frankly don’t have the confidence that the municipality is as prepared as I would like them to be at this point in time,” said Fredrick Sheffer, a resident of Île Bizard.

The borough mayor said preparations are underway and on time. He assured people that the borough and city are monitoring water levels and will keep citizens informed.

Île Bizard was one of many areas affected in the 2019 and 2017 Quebec spring floods.

