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Environment

Invasive Prussian carp showing up in Sylvan Lake

By Karen Bartko & Erik Bay Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 8:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Invasive Prussian carp showing up in Sylvan Lake'
Invasive Prussian carp showing up in Sylvan Lake
Invasive Prussian carp showing up in Sylvan Lake
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Anglers at a popular central Alberta lake are reporting an unwelcome catch, as officials confirm the presence of an invasive fish species in Sylvan Lake.

The province says recent testing of fish samples has verified Prussian carp are now in the lake. Similar to goldfish, they are an invasive species that causes all sorts of problems.

Prussian carp are native to Europe and Asia and first appeared in Alberta in the early 2000s, according to the Alberta Invasive Species Council.

“They’re in many of our watersheds,” said Megan Evans with the council.

“They move themselves through flowing water, but we also have a bit of a problem of people actively moving these fish around.”

It is unknown how the fish species was introduced to Alberta, but the province said a “goldfish” release is suspected — as in, the carp was let go into a pond by a person.

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Alberta was the first jurisdiction in North America found to have Prussian carp, which has since spread to Saskatchewan through shared waterways.

Evans says Prussian carp reproduce quickly and have a highly adaptable diet, allowing them to push out native fish species.

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“All of these things — in addition to their ability to thrive in really poor water quality conditions — really gives them that competitive advantage over the native species, allowing them to outcompete them,” she said.

Click to play video: '30k invasive fish removed from Edmonton stormwater ponds'
30k invasive fish removed from Edmonton stormwater ponds

Provincial officials are urging anglers to kill any Prussian carp they catch and report sightings to the government’s aquatic invasive species hotline.

Prussian carp are amongst the common invasive fish in Alberta. Also on the list are goldfish and koi, black bullhead, oriental weather loaches and rosy red minnows.

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The Town of Sylvan Lake says reporting is critical to help authorities assess the extent of the problem.

“Removal becomes very treacherous, very hard, very difficult. What the focus is now is the education,” said Monique Johnson, the town’s environmental services manager.

Officials say public awareness and early reporting will be key.

One fisherman Global News talked to said he’s pulled about 10 of the fish from the water near Marina Bay Park this spring.

Jered Jarvis of IceWater Adventures says the discovery is troubling for a lake already facing environmental pressures.

“Now with having an invasive species in a lake that’s under a good bit of pressure, is not a good thing. I don’t know what kind of impact we’re going to see,” he said.

The carp have previously been confirmed to live in the Bow, North Saskatchewan, Oldman, Red Deer, Rosebud and South Saskatchewan river watersheds.

Click to play video: 'Calgary drains 2 storm ponds loaded with invasive gold fish'
Calgary drains 2 storm ponds loaded with invasive gold fish

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