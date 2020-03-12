Menu

Live in the Okanagan: Top off Saint Patrick’s Day week with a little live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 2:18 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Across the rainbow this Saint Patrick’s Day is great music

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day all week by supporting local talent.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Saturday, March 14

Feet First at Setters Neighbourhood Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Enderby

Saturday, March 14

Origami Army at The Small Axe Bistro

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Vernon

Friday, March 13

Rockin’ Horse at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Massive Scar Era, Kayas and EdenEcho at Record City 

  • Starts at 8 p.m.

Noble Crew at The Kal

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, March 13

Florida Man at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 90:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Bran Saunders at Copper Brewing Co. 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Virginia Rose at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cosmic Microwave Pickle, High Horse and Tidal Baby at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

The Hillside Outlaws and Lost n’ Found at the OK Corral Cabaret 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Heart and Hustle at The Well 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Cod Gone Wild at Okanagan Mission Community Hall 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Staggers and Jaggs and Crowd the Joanna at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Christian De La Luna at Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

The Peelers at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tuesday, March 17

The Raz at The Barn Owl 

  • Starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

Ugly, Technical Damage and Death Machine at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Kyle Haynes and Liz Blair at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

West Kelowna

Tuesday, March 17

Devon Coyote at 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Penticton

Friday, March 13

Jeffery Stacker at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Crowd the Joanna at Brexit Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

Saturday, March 14

The Jerry Cans at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Black Cat Soul Duo at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bush Party at The Gunbarrel Saloon

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Blueshounds at the Naramata Pub and Grill

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rollin Coal Trio at The Nest & Nectar

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Carlos del Junco and The Blues Mongrels  The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19

Little Miss Higgins at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
