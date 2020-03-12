Live in the Okanagan: Top off Saint Patrick’s Day week with a little live music

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day all week by supporting local talent.
Salmon Arm
Saturday, March 14
Feet First at Setters Neighbourhood Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Enderby
Saturday, March 14
Origami Army at The Small Axe Bistro
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, March 13
Rockin’ Horse at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Massive Scar Era, Kayas and EdenEcho at Record City
- Starts at 8 p.m.
Noble Crew at The Kal
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, March 13
Florida Man at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 90:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Bran Saunders at Copper Brewing Co.
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Virginia Rose at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cosmic Microwave Pickle, High Horse and Tidal Baby at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
The Hillside Outlaws and Lost n’ Found at the OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Heart and Hustle at The Well
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Cod Gone Wild at Okanagan Mission Community Hall
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The Staggers and Jaggs and Crowd the Joanna at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Christian De La Luna at Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
The Peelers at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tuesday, March 17
The Raz at The Barn Owl
- Starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Ugly, Technical Damage and Death Machine at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Kyle Haynes and Liz Blair at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
West Kelowna
Tuesday, March 17
Devon Coyote at 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Penticton
Friday, March 13
Jeffery Stacker at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Crowd the Joanna at Brexit Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, March 14
The Jerry Cans at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Black Cat Soul Duo at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bush Party at The Gunbarrel Saloon
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Blueshounds at the Naramata Pub and Grill
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rollin Coal Trio at The Nest & Nectar
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Carlos del Junco and The Blues Mongrels The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Little Miss Higgins at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
