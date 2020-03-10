Calgary correctional peace officer charged with assault of 4 inmates

Send this page to someone via email

A correctional peace officer at the Calgary Remand Centre has been charged in connection with the assault of four inmates.

Calgary police said the charges stem from several assault allegations dating back to Feb. 2019.

Last March, Calgary police were asked by the Crown Prosecutor’s office to investigate the officer following reports of excessive force on inmates and the use of oleoresin capsicum (pepper) spray on one inmate.

Following a one-year investigation, Heera Singh Chahal, 29, has been charged with four counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of assault with a weapon.

Chahal is scheduled to appear in Calgary court on April 15.

