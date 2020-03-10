Tekashi 6ix9ine’s prison release date set for August

Send this page to someone via email

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be released from prison in August.

The Gummo rapper was sentenced to two years in prison plus five years of supervised probation on federal racketeering charges on Dec. 18, 2019 in Manhattan federal court.

6ix9ine’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro confirmed the rapper will complete his prison sentence on Aug. 2.

Another member of 6ix9ine’s legal team told Complex the reasoning behind the release date.

“The reason why he’s getting released early is because he’s the perfect model prisoner,” Dawn Florio said.

The rapper’s sentence included the 13 months he had already served before the Dec. 18, 2019 sentencing.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, will have to complete 300 hours of community service when he is released and pay a $35,000 fine.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer ruled the charges against the 23-year-old rapper were too severe for his 13 months to be considered full time served.

6ix9ine could have been sentenced to decades in prison for his entanglement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and for crimes that included orchestrating a shooting in which an innocent bystander was wounded.

The 23-year-old rapper pleaded guilty in February 2019 to charges accusing him of joining the gang.

In January 2019, 6ix9ine began co-operating with federal prosecutors after pleading guilty to nine crimes and saying he had joined a violent New York City gang and helped others try to kill a rival gang member.

After his arrest, the Stoopid rapper shed the outlaw reputation he’d curated online and testified against his gang mates earlier this year, causing some to label him a “snitch.” The testimony helped to convict two high-ranking Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.

“Your co-operation was impressive. It was game-changing. It was complete and it was brave,” Engelmayer said as he announced the sentence, which is far lower than federal guidelines for the crimes, in a Manhattan courtroom.

Engelmayer mentioned that many artists sing about organized crime, citing Bruce Springsteen’s Murder Incorporated.

“You, Mr. Hernandez, essentially joined Murder Incorporated,” Englemayer said.

6ix9ine expressed regret for joining the gang and apologized to his family, fans and the victims in the case prior to the sentencing in December 2019.

“I’m not a victim. I put myself in this position from Day 1,” 6ix9ine said, breaking down shortly after when he spotted his biological father, whom he says he hasn’t seen since the third grade, in the courtroom.

6ix9ine read from a letter in December 2019, saying: “I made a lot of bad choices in life, but that does not make me a bad person.”

Prosecutors have described Nine Trey as one of the most violent outgrowths of United Bloods Nation, which has members throughout the country. 6ix9ine relocated his family before his co-operation became publicly known, and then he was moved to a different prison facility and a unit with no gang members, the government said.