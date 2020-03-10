Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP probe reported theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools from trailer

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 11:05 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the theft of tools from a trailer at a Snug Harbour Road residence.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating the theft of tools from a trailer at a Snug Harbour Road residence. Don Mitchell / Global News

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes are investigating the reported theft of tools from a contractor’s trailer just north of Lindsay.

Police on Monday were called to a residence on Snug Harbour Road along Pigeon Lake after the contractor discovered the trailer had been broke into. He told police the trailer had been locked at the end of day on March 5.

READ MORE: Lakefield man arrested for theft of bulldozer, construction tools: Peterborough police

A number of tools in the trailer have been reported stolen, including Stihl chainsaws, Milwaukee drills and saws, a Milwaukee battery charger with 15 batteries, a Bosch jackhammer and a Dewalt air compressor.

The estimated value of the theft is between $10,000 to $20,000, OPP said on Tuesday.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

