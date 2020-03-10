City of Kawartha Lakes OPP probe reported theft of thousands of dollars worth of tools from trailer

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in the City of Kawartha Lakes are investigating the reported theft of tools from a contractor’s trailer just north of Lindsay.

Police on Monday were called to a residence on Snug Harbour Road along Pigeon Lake after the contractor discovered the trailer had been broke into. He told police the trailer had been locked at the end of day on March 5.

A number of tools in the trailer have been reported stolen, including Stihl chainsaws, Milwaukee drills and saws, a Milwaukee battery charger with 15 batteries, a Bosch jackhammer and a Dewalt air compressor.

The estimated value of the theft is between $10,000 to $20,000, OPP said on Tuesday.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Story continues below advertisement