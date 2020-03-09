Kahun lifts Sabres past Capitals 3-2 in shootout

Send this page to someone via email

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Dominik Kahun scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout, and the Buffalo Sabres stopped a six-game slide by topping the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night.

Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark blocked 33 shots through overtime and six of seven shootout attempts in his first game in six weeks. He had been sidelined by a right leg injury.

Jack Eichel snapped a career-worst seven-game point drought and rookie Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period. It was Ovechkin’s 48th goal of the season, tying him with Boston’s David Pastrnak for the NHL lead.

Despite the loss, the Capitals earned a point to move ahead of idle Philadelphia atop the Metropolitan Division.

JETS 4, COYOTES 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead Winnipeg over Arizona in a matchup with Western Conference playoff implications.

Cody Eakin broke a 2-all tie at 11:33 of the third period when he picked up the puck and backhanded a shot past Arizona’s Darcy Kuemper. It was Eakin’s first goal since he was acquired in a trade with Vegas on Feb. 21.

Mark Scheifele added an empty-netter, and defenceman Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves as the Jets moved into the top wild-card spot in the West with 78 points, four more than the Coyotes.

Nick Schmaltz scored both goals for Arizona, which squandered a 2-0 lead. Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

PANTHERS 2, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brett Connolly scored early in the third period and Chris Driedger stopped 26 shots, leading Florida to the win.

Mike Hoffman also scored for Florida, and Aleksi Saarela picked up the first two assists of his career. He has played in nine regular-season games for the Panthers.

Driedger made his third consecutive start after being held out of the lineup for almost two months with a lower-body injury. He is 2-0-1.

Colton Parayko scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington recorded 32 saves.

Florida moved within one point of idle Carolina for the final playoff spot in the East.

