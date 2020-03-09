Portion of Kelowna’s Ethel Street closed for construction

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers who use Kelowna’s Ethel Street between Cadder and Rose avenues will want to find another route.

The city says the street will now be closed until the end of June.

Crews are upgrading utilities and adding a separate bicycle track and new sidewalk.

Pedestrians will still have access, but cyclists are asked to dismount or take the vehicle detour.

Local access to Interior Health’s Cottonwood facility will still be maintained via Ethel Street from Guisachan Road and Rose Avenue.

The city is spending an estimated $2.2 million on the project.

It expects the final phase of the construction along Ethel Street, which will run from Rose to Raymer avenues, to be finished this summer.

