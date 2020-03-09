Westmount home becomes Edmonton’s 160th municipal historic resource

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton city council designated a century-old home in Westmount the city’s 160th municipal historic resource on Monday.

As a result of the move, the current owners of the “McLear residence” will receive $75,000 in grant money from Edmonton’s heritage resources reserve fund to help with the cost of rehabilitating the house which is located on 126 Street, south of 109 Avenue.

According to the city, the Frank McLear family made their home at the Westmount location in 1919. McLear, who worked in real estate and insurance, kept the home — which was built in 1912 — for 35 years.

“The Westmount that Frank McLear and his family moved to in 1919 was a highly desirable, genteel neighbourhood,” David Johnston, Edmonton’s principal heritage planner, said in a news release.

“Thanks to the dedication of the area’s residents to preserve their past, it continues to be highly desirable. The McLear residence is a charming example of the period in which it was built.”

The two-story house is described by the city as a “Foursquare design with a somewhat unusual hipped gable roof with a medium pitch and original wood soffits.”

“The building’s front features an open veranda and the house retains its original doors and brick chimney.” Tweet This

Edmonton’s historic resource management plan, which the city says aims to “identify, protect and promote the preservation and use of historic resources,” was launched in 1985.

