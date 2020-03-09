Pair charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into parked vehicles, semi-truck in Fort Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were both arrested in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Saturday evening after multiple hit and runs in the parking lot of the city’s Boston Pizza restaurant followed by a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said reports of the hit and runs first came in around 5 p.m.

RCMP said its investigation determined that the driver of a vehicle had been trying to back out of a parking stall at the Boston Pizza at 89 Avenue and 94 Street when they hit three parked vehicles.

Police said they believe the driver and the passenger then switched seats, after which the pair drove away and then struck another vehicle at a four-way stop nearby.

RCMP said in a news release that the “dangerous driving pattern continued” until the pair’s vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck.

Story continues below advertisement

A man and woman were arrested and transported to the Fort Saskatchewan detachment.

The 25-year-old woman faces seven charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The 23-year-old man faces six charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Both have since been released and are due in court on May 7 in Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP did not name either of the accused but did not say why the names were not being disclosed.