Drunk driving charges laid in crash near Libau, Manitoba

A man is charged with impaired driving following a highway crash near Libau, Man.

RCMP were called to the crash at the corner of Highway 59 near Road 32E, just south of Libau, around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a pickup truck heading east on Road 32E entered the intersection and crashed with a SUV heading south on Highway 59.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup stopped briefly to check on the other driver, but then left the scene on foot.

On Mar 8, a truck travelling east on Rd 32E collided with a SUV going south on #MBHwy59. 74yo male driver of SUV taken to hospital. 36yo male driver of truck left the scene but was located & arrested. He is facing charges of Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm & more. #rcmpmb — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 9, 2020

The driver of the SUV, a 74-year-old man from the RM of Alexander, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the other driver was later arrested in the passenger seat of another vehicle near his home in the RM of Brokenhead.

Charges against the suspect, a 36-year-old man, include failing to stop at the scene of an accident and impaired operation of a vehicle.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

Libau is roughly 53 km northeast of Winnipeg.

