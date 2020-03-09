Menu

Crime

Drunk driving charges laid in crash near Libau, Manitoba

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 4:57 pm
A 36-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a crash near Libau, Man. Sunday.
A 36-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a crash near Libau, Man. Sunday.

A man is charged with impaired driving following a highway crash near Libau, Man.

RCMP were called to the crash at the corner of Highway 59 near Road 32E, just south of Libau, around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Manitoba getting tougher on impaired drivers under new legislation

Police say a pickup truck heading east on Road 32E entered the intersection and crashed with a SUV heading south on Highway 59.

Investigators say the driver of the pickup stopped briefly to check on the other driver, but then left the scene on foot.

The driver of the SUV, a 74-year-old man from the RM of Alexander, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the other driver was later arrested in the passenger seat of another vehicle near his home in the RM of Brokenhead.

READ MORE: Warning gets your car impounded: Manitoba’s new impaired driving laws now in effect

Charges against the suspect, a 36-year-old man, include failing to stop at the scene of an accident and impaired operation of a vehicle.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.

Libau is roughly 53 km northeast of Winnipeg.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announces tougher penalties for impaired driving
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingSelkirkSelkirk RCMPrm of alexanderRM of BrokenheadLibau Crash RCMP
