Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The Brentwood five massacre

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 6:00 am
.
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt looks at the Brentwood five massacre.

On April 14, 2014, a group of friends had a small get-together at their home near the University of Calgary campus in the northwest neighbourhood of Brentwood.

Five young people shared a small, grey-and-blue split-level house on a quiet block on Butler Crescent.

READ MORE: Families of victims read tributes in trial of Matthew de Grood, accused in Brentwood murders

The house was a well-known rental for university students that many affectionately called the “Butler Mansion.”

It was a relatively small gathering, with many of those invited having gone to junior high or high school together. The rest knew each other from university. 

Story continues below advertisement

It was an amazing group of young people that included an accomplished dancer, an aspiring urban planner, two talented musicians, and a young man who was well on his way to becoming a humanitarian.

READ MORE: 5 young people remembered on 5th anniversary of Calgary’s worst mass killing

For the most part, the mood of the party was laid-back and relaxed.

No one could have predicted the terrifying turn the night would take and how quickly it would all unravel.

It was a day that left a scar on the soul of the city — the biggest mass killing in Calgary’s history. 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary HomicidecuriouscastMatthew De GroodCrime Beat PodcastCrime BeatNancy HixtCrime Beat RecapCalgary Homicide InvestigationBrentwood 5Brentwood FiveCalgary Mass KillingCalgary massacre
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.