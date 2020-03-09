Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford ponders more ads along 400-series highways to generate cash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 2:33 pm
Premier Doug Ford talks Ring of Fire, Ontario licence plates during news conference
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford talks Ring of Fire, Ontario licence plates during news conference

Premier Doug Ford is musing about generating revenue through advertising along Ontario’s 400-series highways.

In a fireside chat today in Kitchener, Ont., Ford was asked about his Progressive Conservative government’s upcoming March 25 budget.

READ MORE: Doug Ford expresses concern over COVID-19 during fireside chat in Kitchener

While he wouldn’t give any specifics – except to say the provincial police delivered a copy of the document to his house this weekend – Ford said that balancing the budget isn’t just about finding efficiencies, it’s about creating new revenues.

Premier Doug Ford says his government has been fair to teachers
Premier Doug Ford says his government has been fair to teachers

He said one example is that when he drives along the I-75 highway in the United States there are signs everywhere, but he sees very few along Highway 401 and other 400-series highways.

READ MORE: Ontario pledges an additional $202M for human trafficking strategy

Ford says introducing them could generate “a couple hundred million” dollars that Ontario could spend on education and transportation.

Story continues below advertisement

He says it is a “no brainer.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Doug FordCoronavirusCOVID-19Communitech400-series highwaysDoug Ford KitchenerDoug ford 400-series highwaysDoug Ford CommunitechDoug Ford WaterlooOntario 400-series highways
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.