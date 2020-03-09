Doug Ford ponders more ads along 400-series highways to generate cash

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Doug Ford is musing about generating revenue through advertising along Ontario’s 400-series highways.

In a fireside chat today in Kitchener, Ont., Ford was asked about his Progressive Conservative government’s upcoming March 25 budget.

While he wouldn’t give any specifics – except to say the provincial police delivered a copy of the document to his house this weekend – Ford said that balancing the budget isn’t just about finding efficiencies, it’s about creating new revenues.

He said one example is that when he drives along the I-75 highway in the United States there are signs everywhere, but he sees very few along Highway 401 and other 400-series highways.

Ford says introducing them could generate “a couple hundred million” dollars that Ontario could spend on education and transportation.

He says it is a “no brainer.”