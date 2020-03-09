Winnipeg police search for man charged in hotel holdup

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged in an armed robbery at a Winnipeg hotel.

Luke Pawel Sanocki, 41, was arrested in January 2019, a month after a hotel in the 2900 block of Pembina Highway was robbed by a man with a gun.

Sanocki was ultimately released from custody but police say he has since failed to show up in court.

The major crimes unit released a photo of Sanocki Monday and asked for the public’s help tracking him down.

Major Crimes seeks the public's assistance in locating Luke Pawel SANOCKI, 41. He is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall, 193 lbs, with brown hair & eyes. If you know his whereabouts call Major Crimes (204-986-6219) or Crime Stoppers (204-786-TIPS (8477)).https://t.co/ywYuxrvUjN pic.twitter.com/hm2FaywI0E — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) March 9, 2020

Sanocki is five feet nine inches tall and 193 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Sanocki’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 2044-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

