Crime

Winnipeg police search for man charged in hotel holdup

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 1:25 pm
Luke Pawel Sanocki, 41.
Luke Pawel Sanocki, 41. Submitted/WPS

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged in an armed robbery at a Winnipeg hotel.

Luke Pawel Sanocki, 41, was arrested in January 2019, a month after a hotel in the 2900 block of Pembina Highway was robbed by a man with a gun.

READ MORE: Winnipeg man arrested on Canada-wide warrant following high-speed chase

Sanocki was ultimately released from custody but police say he has since failed to show up in court.

The major crimes unit released a photo of Sanocki Monday and asked for the public’s help tracking him down.

Sanocki is five feet nine inches tall and 193 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Sanocki’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 2044-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Crime Wave: Property crime spike
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeWanted ManWarrantHotel RobberyWinnipeg wanted manLuke Pawel Sanocki
