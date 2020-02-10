Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested on Canada-wide warrant following high-speed chase

By Global News
Posted February 10, 2020 5:28 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer in Winnipeg Tuesday, November 5, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant is behind bars after a police chase in north Winnipeg Monday morning.

Police said an officer with the canine unit spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen near Selkirk Avenue and Sinclair Street around 12:19 a.m.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases through city streets

The vehicle took off, and police chased it to an area near the airport, where the driver was taken into custody.

The driver, Jonas Donat Sabiston, was charged with being unlawfully at large, possessing property obtained by crime, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases on New Year’s Eve
Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases on New Year’s Eve
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimePolice ChaseCanada-Wide WarrantStolen Carhigh-speed chaseSelkirk AvenueSinclair Streetnorth winnipeghigh-speed chase north Winnipegnation-wide warrant
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.