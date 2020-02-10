Winnipeg man arrested on Canada-wide warrant following high-speed chase

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant is behind bars after a police chase in north Winnipeg Monday morning.
Police said an officer with the canine unit spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen near Selkirk Avenue and Sinclair Street around 12:19 a.m.
The vehicle took off, and police chased it to an area near the airport, where the driver was taken into custody.
The driver, Jonas Donat Sabiston, was charged with being unlawfully at large, possessing property obtained by crime, and operation of a conveyance while prohibited.
Winnipeg police video shows 2 high-speed chases on New Year’s Eve
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS