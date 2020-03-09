Montreal baseball stadium proposal requires independent public consultations, report says

Send this page to someone via email

A proposed plan for a sprawling baseball stadium in Montreal requires more study and discussion, according to the city’s public consultations office.

The Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) issued its report Monday on the revitalization of the Bridge-Bonaventure sector, which includes the development of the Peel Basin in Griffintown.

“The commission believes that the installation of a baseball stadium in the Bridge-Bonaventure sector should be the subject of an independent consultation and be analyzed on the basis of a more developed project,” the office wrote.

Businessman Stephen Bronfman and Claridge president Pierre Boivin presented their vision for the proposed stadium last October during public consultations for the Bridge-Bonaventure sector.

In a bid to bring back Major League Baseball, the pair proposed a stadium on federally owned land that they said would be eco-friendly and rely heavily on public transit.

The project has garnered support from sports fans and former premier Lucien Bouchard, who said having a baseball team could be significant for Quebec and Montreal. However, some community groups have expressed concerns, saying Griffintown needs more social housing.

In its report, the OCPM said it would irresponsible to render a decision on the proposal based on what it described as the “fragmented” information it has collected.

“This is a major equipment project for the City of Montreal, whose size and breadth require that we measure its impact in various aspects,” it wrote.

The public consultation office also points to how similar large-scale sports projects — such as expanding tennis courts at Jarry Park and the Percival-Molson Stadium — underwent their own individual consultations.

“No plan, nor any study measuring economic, social and environmental impacts have been brought to the attention of the commission,” it wrote.

The move comes amid a halted proposal for the Tampa Bay Rays to split their season in Montreal. In December, the plan was put on hold until at least 2028 after the mayor of St. Petersburg, Fla., said the talks to split the team’s home dates came to an end.

