Bronfman to present vision for Peel Basin at public consultation office, could include baseball stadium

Businessman Stephen Bronfman and his right-hand man, Pierre Boivin, are set to visit the Office de consultation publique de Montréal to present their vision for the development of the Peel Basin on Thursday evening.

The executive chairman of Claridge has been open about wanting to bring back a Major League Baseball team to the city.

Bronfman’s plan for the Bridge-Wellington area is expected to include a baseball stadium complete with 32,000 seats.

Boivin, president and CEO of Claridge, will lead the neighbourhood’s residential and commercial development in partnership with developer Devimco, which will also be at the meeting.

La Presse reported earlier this week that Bronfman wants to build a “green” stadium and could present those first sketches on Thursday.

Bronfman and Devimco are hoping to acquire one million square feet of land in Montreal’s Griffintown neighbourhood, one of the last near the downtown core still left to be developed. The land is owned by the Canada Lands Company, a public body.

Some community groups in the area have already voiced their opposition to a major league club in the neighbourhood, insisting instead that Griffintown needs more social housing.

Building a stadium would be the latest step in Bronfman’s endeavour to bring back an MLB franchise to the city.

Last June, Tampa Bay Rays owner Stuart Sternberg announced he had received permission from MLB to explore the possibility of sharing the season between St. Petersburg and Montreal — an unprecedented project that would require the construction of new stadiums.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has already spoken out against the project, noting the contract that binds the Rays to his municipality at Tropicana Field — valid until 2027 — states that all games must be played there.

There have been three meetings between the Rays and the mayor’s office so far with no conclusion yet.

On Wednesday, Bronfman, Richard Epstein and William Jegher, who are part of the Montreal Group, travelled to see the the Tampa Bay Rays win against the Oakland Athletics.

Sternberg was quick to point out to the Tampa Bay Times that he had not explicitly invited Bronfman and his group, but he had facilitated the purchase of the tickets for the Montrealer, whom he noted is “a big fan of baseball.”