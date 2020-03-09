Menu

Canada

Halifax police investigating report of school bus struck by object

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 12:55 pm
Police are investigating after a school bus in Halifax was reportedly struck by an unknown object on Monday morning.
Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of a school bus struck by an unknown object in the city.

Police say they received a report at approximately 9:40 a.m. Monday about a school bus that had been struck by an unknown object as the vehicle travelled in the area of Hilden Drive and Herring Cove Road.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m., police say.

There were no students on board the bus at the time of the incident, and no one was injured, according to police.

Police say their investigation is in the early stages, and investigators are asking anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact police or call Crime Stoppers.

