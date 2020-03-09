2 from Sydney Mines, N.S., facing drug-related charges: Cape Breton police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing several drug-related charges after a search of a home on Friday in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say officers searched a home on Ocean Street at around 8:30 p.m., arresting a 41-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Sydney Mines.

“In their search, [police] seized cocaine, a variety of pills and a firearm,” said Desiree Magnus, a spokesperson for the force, in a press release.

Both were charged with one count of possession of codeine/oxycodone, possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine and careless use and handling of a firearm.

The man is also charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and breaching probation.

The pair were later released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court in April.

