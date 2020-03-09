Police make 3 arrests after reported Woodstock home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police have arrested and charged three suspects in relation to a home invasion investigation from early last month.

A Woodstock resident reportedly contacted police around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, saying they had been robbed inside their residence in the northwest end of town.

Patrol officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate a suspect, police said. The suspects were later identified by the London Police Service emergency response unit and taken into custody, according to police.

Officers then completed three separate search warrants: one in London and two in Woodstock.

Two men from Woodstock, 18 and 19 years old, have been charged with breaking and entering, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement.

Story continues below advertisement

The 19-year-old is also facing one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police also charged a 21-year-old London man with breaking and entering, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.