Crime

Police make 3 arrests after reported Woodstock home invasion

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2020 10:43 am
Woodstock police arrested three people in connection with a home invasion investigation that began last month.
Woodstock police arrested three people in connection with a home invasion investigation that began last month. 980 CFPL File Photo

Woodstock police have arrested and charged three suspects in relation to a home invasion investigation from early last month.

A Woodstock resident reportedly contacted police around 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, saying they had been robbed inside their residence in the northwest end of town.

Patrol officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate a suspect, police said. The suspects were later identified by the London Police Service emergency response unit and taken into custody, according to police.

Officers then completed three separate search warrants: one in London and two in Woodstock.

Two men from Woodstock, 18 and 19 years old, have been charged with breaking and entering, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a firearm and forcible confinement.

The 19-year-old is also facing one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police also charged a 21-year-old London man with breaking and entering, disguise with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonLondon PoliceHome InvasionChargesWoodstockLondon Police ServiceWoodstock policeWoodstock crimeWoodstock home invasion
