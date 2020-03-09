Menu

4 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 9:12 am
Updated March 9, 2020 9:39 am
Four people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Monday morning.
Four people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Monday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Four people were transported to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough on Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lansdowne Street and Park Street for reports for a t-bone collision.

Paramedics treated several people before transporting them to hospital for further treatment.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by police.
It is unclear if any charges will be laid.
More to come.
