Freezing rain to hit southern Quebec on Monday night

After a weekend of spring-like weather, freezing rain is on the way for a large swath of southern Quebec.

Environment Canada warns that heavy rain is expected for several regions, including Montreal, Quebec City and Lanaudière.

The weather agency says rain is expected to begin around midnight on Monday night in Montreal, which could be spared the worst of the icy precipitation.

However, since temperatures will be dipping, it is likely to change into freezing rain, the weather agency says.

“At this time, it appears the risk is higher over the eastern and northern sections of the city,” said Environment Canada.

Freezing rain will hit other areas along the St. Lawrence River east of Montreal to Quebec City. Those regions can expect up to 10 millimetres of freezing rain by Tuesday.

The buildup of ice will lead to slick roads, sidewalks and surfaces, according to Environment Canada. Drivers and commuters should expect delays.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” said the weather agency.