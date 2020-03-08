Menu

Health

Ontario reports additional case of COVID-19, woman who travelled to Colorado

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 1:59 pm
Updated March 8, 2020 2:05 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID-RML via AP

Ontario health officials announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, bringing the province’s total up to 29.

Officials said the case involves a woman in her 40s who returned from Colorado on March 2 and went to Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto.

“The hospital took all necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures, including testing and assessment,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

“Toronto Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: How gaps in U.S. health coverage could affect Canada’s fight against COVID-19

The woman was discharged from the hospital the same day and has since remained at home in self-isolation, officials said.

The Ministry of Health said COVID-19 is not circulating locally in Ontario and the risk to residents remains low, but “given the global circumstances,” they are planning for the possibility of local spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the province’s 29 confirmed cases, four have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government recently posted on its travel advice website that the United States is experiencing “limited community spread” of COVID-19 in some areas, though did not list Colorado as one of the affected regions.

On Friday, a man in his 40s who recently travelled to Las Vegas was confirmed as having the first case of COVID-19 relating to U.S. travel in Ontario.

Toronto Public Health cautions transit users after infected patient takes TTC, GO
Toronto Public Health cautions transit users after infected patient takes TTC, GO

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
