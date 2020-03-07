2020 Brier: Northern Ontario curling fan says passion from the sport comes from his father

Send this page to someone via email

Fans at the 2020 Brier got an extra dose of excitement this Saturday.

Four teams tied with 7-4 records played a two-round tie-breaker starting at 9 a.m.

John Epping’s Ontario team squared off against Mike McEwen’s wild card team, while on the next sheet Team Canada fought it out with Northern Ontario for the right to advance.

Reece Hudgins made the drive from Lively, Ont., near Sudbury with the hope of seeing his Northern Ontario squad advance.

“That’s who I’m rooting for, Bradley you’ve got to do it,” said Hudgins

Hudgins is referring to Bradley Jacob’s Northern Ontario’s skip — and he got his wish.

Northern Ontario beat Team Canada 8-3 in the early draw and defeated Ontario 8-4 in the 2 p.m. draw.

Jacob’s squad will now play Newfoundland and Labrador at 7 p.m. for the right to play Saskatchewan in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Hudgins said he’s been a life-long curling fan.

“My dad, he represented Northern Ontario in 1956, the year I was born he was playing the provincials.”

William Hudgins, or Willy as his friends and family call him, is now 93 years old.

While Reece Hudgins’s father couldn’t make it to Kingston with him, Hudgins says his dad is dutifully following the Brier.

“He’s watching. He’s 93. He’s watching the games.”

Hudgins says Saturday is also his father’s birthday and three wins in one day by the Northern Ontario team would be an amazing gift for his father.