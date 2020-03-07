Brier race tightens up as championship pool nears its end

Send this page to someone via email

With only one game left in the championship pool of the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier, it’s still anybody’s guess which teams are going through.

Alberta, with only one loss in 10 games, is definitely through, and Manitoba, with five losses, is out.

That leaves six teams with one game left to qualify for the three remaining spots still open in the final four of the Canadian curling championship.

The fact that this round is so tight doesn’t surprise Gord McNabb, Curling Canada’s general manager of event operations.

“They’re all very close in their level of competition, level of play, one bad shot can turn around a game in your favour or not in your favour, and like I say, they’re all good.”

Still in the hunt is Team Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Northern Ontario and Mike McEwen’s squad that came into the Brier as the wild card team.

Depending on the outcome of Friday night’s 7 p.m. draw, there could be a tie-breaker game or several tie-breaker games.

If there is a tiebreaker, that will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, says McNabb

“It’s going to be a great finish and I think we’re going to be in for some excitement, some great shot-making.”

The first game of the final four playoffs starts Saturday at 2 p.m.