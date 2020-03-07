Menu

Canada

This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: March 7, 2020

By Global News
Posted March 7, 2020 4:41 pm
Tim Sargeant speaks with the coordinator of the Montreal Metropolitan Community's plan for flood season. .
Tim Sargeant speaks with the coordinator of the Montreal Metropolitan Community's plan for flood season. . Global News

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at how people are preparing for flood season, a new composting pilot project in Saint-Laurent and how Montreal is doing its part in avoiding the spread of coronavirus.

Focus Montreal: Efforts to avoid COVID-19 spread

Efforts amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hospitals are preparing for coronavirus and the STM is doing its part to eliminate the potential spread of the virus with cleaning crews scrubbing down areas in Montreal’s transit system. The STM is using the same disinfectants on high volume surface areas like handrails and ticket dispensers. Tim Sargeant speaks with a doctor to talk about efforts to help combat the virus in our hospitals. Watch above.

Focus Montreal: Flood preparations

Spring flood prevention

A new pilot project is being launched to better protect municipalities and property owners from floods. Last year and 2017 were devastating for people living near river banks and lakefronts. Thousands of homes suffered damage and hundreds of cities and towns found themselves underwater. Montreal’s metropolitan community has come up with a plan to help. Watch above.

Story continues below advertisement
Focus Montreal: Saint-Laurent composting

Saint-Laurent composting issues

Montreal has introduced a new pilot project to encourage composting in residential buildings with nine or more units. The borough of Saint-Laurent is part of the experiment. Tim Sargeant speaks with borough mayor Alan DeSousa about the project. Watch above.

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping their community by bringing their stories into focus. The show airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

