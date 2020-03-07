Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Oscar Klefbom ready to roll as Edmonton Oilers host Columbus Blue Jackets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 7, 2020 2:42 pm
Carolina Hurricanes' Julien Gauthier chases Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday December 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Carolina Hurricanes' Julien Gauthier chases Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday December 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Defenceman Oscar Klefbom returns to the Edmonton Oilers lineup Saturday night when they open a four-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It was boring to not be able to be on the ice and help the guys,” said Klefbom, who missed nine games with a shoulder injury. “Body feels good. It feels like I’m in good shape.”

Related News

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ rally falls short in Chicago

“Without his minutes, everybody else has to take more minutes and you get them into stages where they get exposed a little bit,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “You add a player like that, it brings everybody back and keeps everybody where they should be.”

Klefbom has 33 points in 59 games and averages 25:35 of ice time per game.

Up front, Tippett will break up the dangerous line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, and Kailer Yamamoto. Nugent-Hopkins moves to play with Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Mikko Koskinen backstops Edmonton Oilers to OT win in Dallas

“Trying to find some balance,” Tippett said. “We got some other things that I want to see get better in our group. We’ll try little tweaks.”

“We’ve played together before. That definitely helps,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “I have be on my toes and be ready to go.”

The Oilers come into the game two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division.

Their expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins — McDavid — Kassian

Ennis — Draisaitl — Yamamoto

Athanasiou — Sheahan — Archibald

Neal — Khaira — Chiasson

Klefbom — Larsson

Nurse — Bear

Russell — Jones

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Blue Jackets on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidRyan Nugent-HopkinsDave TippettColumbus Blue JacketsOscar Klefbom
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.