Oscar Klefbom ready to roll as Edmonton Oilers host Columbus Blue Jackets

Send this page to someone via email

Defenceman Oscar Klefbom returns to the Edmonton Oilers lineup Saturday night when they open a four-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“It was boring to not be able to be on the ice and help the guys,” said Klefbom, who missed nine games with a shoulder injury. “Body feels good. It feels like I’m in good shape.”

“Without his minutes, everybody else has to take more minutes and you get them into stages where they get exposed a little bit,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “You add a player like that, it brings everybody back and keeps everybody where they should be.”

Klefbom has 33 points in 59 games and averages 25:35 of ice time per game.

Up front, Tippett will break up the dangerous line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, and Kailer Yamamoto. Nugent-Hopkins moves to play with Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Mikko Koskinen backstops Edmonton Oilers to OT win in Dallas

“Trying to find some balance,” Tippett said. “We got some other things that I want to see get better in our group. We’ll try little tweaks.”

“We’ve played together before. That definitely helps,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “I have be on my toes and be ready to go.”

The Oilers come into the game two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific Division.

Their expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins — McDavid — Kassian

Ennis — Draisaitl — Yamamoto

Athanasiou — Sheahan — Archibald

Neal — Khaira — Chiasson

Klefbom — Larsson

Nurse — Bear

Russell — Jones

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Blue Jackets on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.