Coronavirus: B.C. announces 6 new COVID-19 cases, 2 of them from a care home

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 7, 2020 12:54 pm
Updated March 7, 2020 1:10 pm
WATCH LIVE: Adrian Dix, Minister of Health and Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, will provide an update on the novel coronavirus outbreak in a Vancouver press conference on Saturday.

Six new cases of the new coronavirus have been identified in British Columbia, two of which are connected to a care home in North Vancouver.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also gave an update on a previously-announced case that likely contracted COVID-19 in the community.

According to the officials, that patient is a health care worker at the Lynn Valley Care Centre where two of the new cases live.

B.C. premier outlines province's COVID-19 response plan

Two of the other new cases travelled to the province from Iran.

The final two new cases were passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked off the shore of San Francisco. The pair left the ship on Feb. 21 after travelling to Mexico and back to California.

The likely community transmission case — the first of its kind to be announced in Canada — is one of eight new cases announced Thursday.

Henry and Dix, along with Premier John Horgan, have also outlined the province’s overall preparations for a likely widespread outbreak of COVID-19.

More to come…

B.C. government lays out COVID-19 strategy
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVIDcoronavirus updateBonnie Henryb.c. coronavirusb.c. coronavirus updateB.C. covidb.c. covid-19washington covidcovid washington state
