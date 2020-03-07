Women’s hockey world championships in N.S. cancelled due to coronavirus threat: reports

Send this page to someone via email

The 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship will be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Associated Press and TSN.

The event was supposed to be held from March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

Ten teams from top women’s hockey countries were expected to compete.

Rene Fasel, president of the IIHF, told AP the decision was made by conference call on Saturday. Hockey Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News.

The cancellation is one of many affecting sports and entertainment events.

On Friday, it was announced that the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, would not be taking place. Multiple news outlets reported that the NBA has asked its teams to prepare plans in the event they are asked to hold games without spectators.

COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus that emerged in China, has claimed more than 3,000 lives. As of Saturday, the WHO says there are nearly 102,000 cases around the world, with about 21,000 of those found outside China.

There are more than 50 cases of the virus in Canada.

Canadian health authorities have stressed that the risk of a widespread outbreak remains low.

–With a file from the Associated Press