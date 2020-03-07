Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Women’s hockey world championships in N.S. cancelled due to coronavirus threat: reports

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted March 7, 2020 12:54 pm
Updated March 7, 2020 1:02 pm
Who is vulnerable to COVID-19 and how age impacts fatality rate
WATCH ABOVE: Who is vulnerable to COVID-19 and how age impacts fatality rate

The 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship will be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Associated Press and TSN.

The event was supposed to be held from March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia.

At least 21 people aboard Grand Princess test positive for COVID-19
At least 21 people aboard Grand Princess test positive for COVID-19

Ten teams from top women’s hockey countries were expected to compete.

Rene Fasel, president of the IIHF, told AP the decision was made by conference call on Saturday. Hockey Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Global News.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak has NBA preparing for games with no fans: reports

The cancellation is one of many affecting sports and entertainment events.

On Friday, it was announced that the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, would not be taking place. Multiple news outlets reported that the NBA has asked its teams to prepare plans in the event they are asked to hold games without spectators.

Story continues below advertisement
What you need to know about air travel amid COVID-19 outbreak
What you need to know about air travel amid COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus that emerged in China, has claimed more than 3,000 lives. As of Saturday, the WHO says there are nearly 102,000 cases around the world, with about 21,000 of those found outside China.

There are more than 50 cases of the virus in Canada.

Canadian health authorities have stressed that the risk of a widespread outbreak remains low.

–With a file from the Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Hockey CanadatruroIIHFInternational Ice Hockey Federation2020 International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championshipwomen's hockey world championship cancelledwomen's hockey worlds cancelled coronavirus
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.