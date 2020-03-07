Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 145 in Iran as officials work to contain virus

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 7, 2020 8:48 am
Updated March 7, 2020 8:50 am
Coronavirus outbreak: WHO says the world is 'on the verge of reaching 100000 cases'
WATCH: WHO says the world is ‘on the verge of reaching 100000 cases’ of COVID-19

Iran‘s death toll from coronavirus reached 145 on Saturday after another 21 people were confirmed to have died during the last day, among them a conservative lawmaker from Tehran, officials and local news agencies said.

Announcing the latest deaths from the virus, a health ministry official said in a televised briefing that the tally of confirmed infections had increased by more than 1,000 during the last 24 hours, totaling 5,823 by Saturday.

READ MORE: China says nearly all its new coronavirus cases outside Wuhan came from abroad

Lawmaker Fatehmeh Rahbar was among those who died on Friday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, in another sign that the disease is spreading within state institutions.

On March 2, Tasnim reported the death of Mohammad Mirmohammadi. He was a member of the Expediency Council, an entity that resolves disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council — a hardline body responsible for vetting electoral candidates.

Story continues below advertisement
Officials' tough task of deciding how to slow spread of virus
Officials’ tough task of deciding how to slow spread of virus

Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi and another member of parliament, Mahmoud Sadeghi, have said they have also contracted the virus.

As authorities work to contain the outbreak, Iran’s Mosque Authority postponed all gatherings and celebrations until further notice, the Mehr news agency said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cases top 100,000 worldwide, sparking global economy concerns

Iran is the epicenter of the outbreak in the Middle East as most of the cases reported in the region are either people who were in Iran or who caught the virus from people who had visited the country.

