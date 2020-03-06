Menu

OHL Roundup: Friday, March 6, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 11:03 pm

KITCHENER, Ont. – Tyson Foerster scored two goals and set up two more as the Barrie Colts snapped a five-game slide with a 6-4 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Friday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Evan Vierling had a goal and two assists for Barrie (28-27-6) and Ethan Cardwell, Anthony Tabak and Aidan Brown also scored.

Arber Xhekaj, Mike Petizian, Declan McDonnell and Jonathan Yantsis scored for the Rangers (38-16-7).

Colts goaltender Jet Greaves stopped 27 shots. Kitchener’s Lucas Pfeil made 27 saves.

STEELHEADS 8 BATTALION 5

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Duncan Penman had two goals and an assist and Ty Collins also scored twice as the Steelheads (27-28-5) handed North Bay (17-40-4) a fifth straight loss.

GREYHOUNDS 7 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Robert Calisti had three assists and Alex Johnston scored the eventual winner early in the third period as Sault Ste. Marie (27-31-4) downed the Wolves (33-27-2).

STORM 4 OTTERS 3 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Matthew Papais scored the shootout winner and Cedric Ralph scored twice in regulation to lift the Storm (32-21-8) over Erie (25-25-12).

KNIGHTS 4 STING 1

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael scored twice and Brett Brochu stopped 20 shots as the Knights (43-15-2) beat Sarnia (21-34-6) for their fifth straight win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.

