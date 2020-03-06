Menu

Environment

Weather system expected to bring 5-10 cm of snow to parts of Alberta

By Phil Darlington Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 5:50 pm
Edmonton early morning weather forecast: Friday, March 6, 2020
WATCH: Enjoy today because tomorrow things get nasty. Here's Mike Sobel's Friday, March 6, 2020 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

If you have travel plans this weekend in Alberta, you may want to rethink them.

As of 10:18 a.m. Friday, a large portion of the province was issued a snowfall warning by Environment Canada.

A pacific weather system will be moving through southern Alberta and dropping 10 to 20 centimeters of snow by Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“A collision of Arctic air to the north and Pacific air moving in form the southwest will set the stage for heavy snowfall across central and southern Alberta Friday night and through Saturday,” Global Edmonton Chief Meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“Snowfall in Edmonton could be in the five- to 10-centimetre range with wind chills in the -20s on Saturday.”

As well, a winter storm warning was issued for the southwest portion of the province. This region expects 25 to 35 centimeters of snow by Saturday night, with the greatest accumulation expected to fall close to the border with British Columbia.

Those planning to travel should be prepared for quickly changing conditions.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

