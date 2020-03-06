Teen facing weapon charges after perimeter lockdown at Saskatoon school

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say a teenager is facing weapon-related charges after a perimeter lockdown was activated at a school in the University Heights SC area on Friday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Nelson Road at roughly 12:40 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was said to be in possession of a hatchet, according to a press release.

Police said the school activated a perimeter lockdown and the teen was arrested nearby.

No injuries were reported.

The accused is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and mischief over $5,000, police said. His name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

