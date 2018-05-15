Perimeter lockdown lifted at Saskatoon schools after report of gun

Saskatoon police have given the all-clear at two elementary schools after a student reported seeing a person with a gun in a nearby park.

The schools on Avondale and Rosedale roads, both in the 200 blocks, initiated perimeter lockdown at around 9:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Officers searched the area in the Wildwood neighbourhood but no firearms were found.

The perimeter lockdowns were lifted just after 9:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.