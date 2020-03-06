2 men sentenced for human trafficking underage girls in Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have received jail sentences for human trafficking of minors in the Peterborough area, OPP announced on Friday.

As part of project Operation Northern Spotlight launched in October 2017, Peterborough County OPP investigated allegations of human trafficking while attempting to locate victims who were being exploited in the sex trade.

OPP say investigators identified two suspects who were allegedly trafficking underage girls in cities across Ontario.

Police say two victims — girls ages 15 and 16 — were located at a Peterborough-area motel. The two suspects were arrested by OPP while travelling on Highway 115 in the region in October 2017.

In court in Newmarket on Wednesday, Akeem Drysdale, 24, of Toronto, pleaded guilty to two counts of procuring sexual services from a person under the age of 18, receiving material benefit from sexual services of a person under age 18, and advertising sexual services.

He was sentenced to four years in prison during a court appearance on Friday, OPP stated.

Fabrice Mambo, 25, of Clarington, Ont., was charged with multiple offences related to human trafficking. On Dec. 6, 2019, he was sentenced to three years in prison, OPP said Friday.