2 men and a girl, 15, charged in Peterborough human trafficking probe

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Two men and a girl are facing charges in a human trafficking investigation in Peterborough, Ont.
Peterborough police say they rescued two 15-year-olds who were being exploited in the sex trade.
Two 22-year-old men — from Toronto and Welland, Ont. — are charged with procurement of sexual services from a person under the age of 18 and receiving material benefit from sexual services of a person under the age of 18.
A 15-year-old St. Catharines, Ont., girl is charged with procurement of sexual services from a person under the age of 18.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are anticipated.
