Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

32 arrested following months-long drug trafficking investigation: Thunder Bay police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 4:04 pm
Police say they laid 119 charges under the criminal code during the three-month probe, dubbed Project Trapper.
Police say they laid 119 charges under the criminal code during the three-month probe, dubbed Project Trapper. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in northern Ontario arrested 32 people during a months-long investigation into allegations of drug trafficking and organized crime.

Thunder Bay Police say 15 of the accused are from the Greater Toronto Area and have either “suspected or confirmed links to street gangs.”

They say they laid 119 charges under the criminal code during the three-month probe, dubbed Project Trapper.

READ MORE: Police charge woman, teen in alleged Thunder Bay, Ont. homicide

Police say they seized 813 grams of cocaine, 774 grams of crack, 34 grams of fentanyl and more than 1,300 fentanyl pills, which they describe as “fake Oxycodone.”

They say three of the suspects from the Toronto area who were arrested are youths.

Police say the latest investigation has turned up evidence of links between drug traffickers in Thunder Bay and those in the Greater Toronto Area.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Greater Toronto AreaThunder BayThunder Bay PoliceThunder Bay Police ServiceToronto suspectsNorthern Ontario drug traffickingThunder Bay drug trafficking
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.