Replica guns, swords, bear spay seized near Oppenheimer Park

Vancouver police say they have seized a third cache of weapons in two weeks in the area of Oppenheimer Park.

Police say someone reported the weapons stash at a home at Dunlevy and East Cordova Streets just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

#VPD have seized weapons for the third time in nine days from Oppenheimer Park and the surrounding area. https://t.co/EZXoEoSpO2 pic.twitter.com/i7f4Upjon9 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 6, 2020

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant, leading to the recovery of the weapons.

The cache included nine replica guns, ammunition, swords, hatchets, bear spray and a stun baton, according to police.

The discovery comes after police say they found a variety of axes and knives in a tent in Oppenheimer Park on Wednesday, and after a large trove of guns and knives were found in a tent on Feb. 27.