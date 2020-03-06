Replica guns, swords, bear spay seized near Oppenheimer Park

Vancouver police say they have seized a third cache of weapons in two weeks in the area of Oppenheimer Park.
Police say someone reported the weapons stash at a home at Dunlevy and East Cordova Streets just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators say they obtained a search warrant, leading to the recovery of the weapons.
The cache included nine replica guns, ammunition, swords, hatchets, bear spray and a stun baton, according to police.
The discovery comes after police say they found a variety of axes and knives in a tent in Oppenheimer Park on Wednesday, and after a large trove of guns and knives were found in a tent on Feb. 27.
