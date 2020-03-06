Saskatchewan commits $300M to expand Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government said northern residents in the province will be better served with a $300-million project to expand and renew Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

The project includes a new acute care tower, renovations to the existing space and replacing the current adult mental health space.

Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne said the hospital is aging and needs improvements to deal with a growing population.

“Prince Albert is a major hub of essential health care services for the north-central region of Saskatchewan,” Dionne said in a statement.

“We welcome new funds that will improve our capacity to respond to the health care needs of our residents.”

Crown Investments Minister Joe Hargrave said the government will work with First Nations to ensure “culturally appropriate services and spaces are part of this project.”

The head of the Prince Albert Grand Council welcomes that opportunity.

“The 12 First Nations of the Prince Albert Grand Council looks forward to a hospital that will be comfortable, culturally inviting and culturally responsive to the needs of all First Nation membership and communities,” said Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

“This will be a hospital First Nations will have pride of ownership in because of our considerable involvement with the government of Saskatchewan, helping create a hospital that is truly healing for all.”

The project will add 69 beds, increasing capacity from the current 173 beds to 242.

Also part of the expansion is a larger emergency department, a helipad and enhanced medical imaging services, including an MRI machine, which Premier Scott Moe said will help address health-care needs in Prince Albert and the north.

“This significant investment reflects the importance of Victoria Hospital in providing a wide variety of health services, not only to people in Prince Albert but to patients and clients across northern Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

Government officials said they are consulting with key partners during the next phase of the project as they develop detailed designs for the hospital.

The province is fully funding the capital costs, with the local community and the Victoria Hospital Foundation raising funds for equipment and furniture.

A targeted completion date was not set.