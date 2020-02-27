Better rural care, addiction treatment needed to help free up emergency rooms in Saskatchewan: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

From improving mental health and addiction support to increasing staff for Saskatoon hospitals, a new report from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) highlights actions that need to be taken to put less pressure on emergency rooms in the province.

The report, dated Feb. 27, was written by the SHA’s CEO Scott Livingstone and addressed to Health Minister Jim Reiter. It comes after a review of the province’s capacity issues at hospitals in Saskatoon and Regina that are able to offer highly specialized forms of care.

“Pressure on these types of facilities and their emergency departments has been a chronic challenge for many years, not just in Saskatchewan but across Canada,” said Livingstone in the letter.

Livingstone calls for funding from the government to keep pace with the province’s growth while addressing gaps in the healthcare system.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatchewan NDP promise to build Regina General Hospital parkade if elected

There continues to be an increase in patient demand, says the report. This, combined with delays in care along with challenges transferring patients out of hospitals, has led to congested facilities.

According to the review, patients — especially those in rural areas — need better community supports to help them live independently in their homes while accessing care in their community.

Livingstone said if the health authority can provide virtual care to rural residents, it will reduce pressure on urban centres. Right now, Saskatchewan delivers virtual care to one per cent of patients, according to the SHA.

The review also recommends extending medical services to seven days a week. This will prevent the bottlenecking of patients on weekdays while preventing the backlogs of people on the weekends.

The SHA says a high number of people often get admitted to the hospital by the end of the weekend because of this.

To reduce capacity issues, mental health and substance abuse issues must also be addressed, says the report.

READ MORE: New Saskatoon clinic to increase capacity for MRI scans in province

Livingstone recommends increasing staff for children and youth with mental issues while training health care professionals to treat crystal meth and opioid addictions. Rapid access to addiction medicine is also in need.

Story continues below advertisement

“While we know that addressing these issues will require significant time and effort, we have already initiated a significant number of actions that we are confident will yield results,” Livingstone said.

He added that barriers between regions and programs need to be resolved, which will take time.

“With the creation of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, we are now better positioned than ever to support the change needed to optimize the patient experience in Saskatchewan and stabilize services by better-utilizing capacity in rural and remote areas.”

More to come…