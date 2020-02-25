Saskatchewan NDP promise to build Regina General Hospital parkade if elected

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan NDP are calling on the provincial government to build a parkade at the Regina General Hospital. If not, they may build it themselves.

Vicki Mowat, the NDP’s health critic, said if her party forms government in the next election, they will build a parkade at Regina General Hospital.

“We know that there are waitlists up to 11 years for staff to be able to get access to the parking lot here, and also it continues to be a barrier for access patients as well,” Mowat said.

“With two-hour parking just around the hospital, we know that often folks are facing much longer wait stays at the hospital, especially when they go to the emergency room.”

The Opposition NDP referenced a 2013 report from the former Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region, which said the Regina General Hospital could use upwards of 600 more parking spaces.

Parking in and around the hospital has long been an issue. This includes staff voicing safety concerns walking to their vehicles at night and receiving parking tickets for violating two-hour street-parking limits.

Mowat said the last estimate she saw for the price of a parkade clocked in at $40 million.

If elected, Mowat said the NDP would factor the parkade build into a broader plan to deal with health-care infrastructure.

“The cost of needed repairs in health infrastructure has ballooned to $3.3 billion, so we see this as an essential step in being able to put people first,” Mowat said.

Saskatchewan’s provincial election is expected to take place on Oct. 26, 2020.