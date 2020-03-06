Menu

Canada

Premier Doug Ford vows to keep election promise to cut hydro rates by 12 per cent

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 12:35 pm
Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speaks with the media following a meeting with the prime minister Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Ottawa.
Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speaks with the media following a meeting with the prime minister Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

TORONTO – Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he intends to keep a campaign promise to lower hydro rates by 12 per cent.

Ford says an expert group is currently working on solutions to bring down hydro rates, a key promise he made during the 2018 election.

The premier says details of the government’s new plan will be announced in the coming weeks.

The government had budgeted $4 billion for the 2019-2020 fiscal year to keep hydro prices stable.

But in January, the province’s finance minister said the government had spent an additional $1.6 billion to achieve that goal.

Ford blamed the previous Liberal government’s policies for driving up the cost of electricity in Ontario.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
