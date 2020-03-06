Hamilton man arrested in connection to sextortion investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Oakville says they’ve charged a Hamilton man in connection to an alleged sexual extortion investigation in which explicit pictures of a young girl were shared on social media.

Detectives with Halton Regional Police (HRPS) say the incident dates back to December 2019 when a female victim was contacted by an anonymous man who threatened to post graphic images of the girl to a social networking service if she did not “comply with demands.”

Investigators say the girl did not send “sexually explicit images” to the accused. Police alleged the accused then posted graphic images of the girl online.

The victim was contacted for a second time by the same man in March 2020 and another demand for explicit images was requested. Once again, the victim did not comply.

On Thursday, police arrested a 22-year-old Hamilton man who now faces six charges including harassment, extortion, and distribution of child pornography.

Halton Police Const. Ryan Anderson told Global News that police will not be identifying the accused.

“Out of an abundance of caution, to protect the identity of the victim, we will not be releasing any additional details,” said Anderson.

Anyone with information on this or maybe faced with similar extortion should reach out to Halton police at (905) 825-4777.

