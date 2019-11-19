Norfolk man becomes victim of sextortion scam during online chat: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk County OPP say a local man was the victim of a sextortion incident on Sunday that nearly cost him $4,500.

Police said they were called around 9 p.m. Sunday by a Norfolk resident who reported being a victim of sextortion.

According to police, the man had met a woman online, engaged in a video chat with her and was convinced to expose himself in front of the camera.

The man then ended the video chat, police said, and the woman demanded the victim pay her $4,500. If the man did not pay, the woman reportedly threatened to distribute photos and a video of the man exposing himself to his family, his social media contacts and on various social media websites, according to police.

Police said they were contacted following the woman’s threat and that no funds were transferred.

A release from Norfolk County OPP said the incident serves as an important internet safety reminder.

“Police are urging all computer users to be aware of the dangers of engaging in online web chats where explicit conversations and photographs are shared,” said OPP Insp. Joseph Varga.

“Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back.”