Crime

Norfolk man becomes victim of sextortion scam during online chat: OPP

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 19, 2019 8:29 am
Norfolk County OPP are warning local residents to be careful when sharing personal information online.
Norfolk County OPP say a local man was the victim of a sextortion incident on Sunday that nearly cost him $4,500.

Police said they were called around 9 p.m. Sunday by a Norfolk resident who reported being a victim of sextortion.

READ MORE: Sextortion scam uses old passwords to extort money from victims

According to police, the man had met a woman online, engaged in a video chat with her and was convinced to expose himself in front of the camera.

The man then ended the video chat, police said, and the woman demanded the victim pay her $4,500. If the man did not pay, the woman reportedly threatened to distribute photos and a video of the man exposing himself to his family, his social media contacts and on various social media websites, according to police.

Police said they were contacted following the woman’s threat and that no funds were transferred.

Story continues below advertisement
Police issue new warning about romance scams
A release from Norfolk County OPP said the incident serves as an important internet safety reminder.

“Police are urging all computer users to be aware of the dangers of engaging in online web chats where explicit conversations and photographs are shared,” said OPP Insp. Joseph Varga.

“Once it’s out there, you can’t get it back.”

