Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

That’s nuts: Meth, baby squirrel found in woman’s purse during traffic stop

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 12:37 pm
Heidi Louise Kolteryahn was charged with meth trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of wildlife.
Heidi Louise Kolteryahn was charged with meth trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of wildlife. Tulsa County

What do meth and a baby squirrel have in common?

Nothing, aside from being found in an Oklahoma woman’s bag during a traffic stop.

Police made the bizarre discovery after pulling a vehicle over for speeding in Glenpool, Okla., on Sunday. They found nearly a pound of meth, plus scales and baggies in the purse, according to Tulsa’s Fox 23.

In addition to the drugs, officers also came across a baby squirrel and a dropper of baby formula. The woman reportedly claimed that her son found the baby squirrel while working a tree-trimming gig.

READ MORE: Woman pleads guilty to smuggling alligator in her yoga pants

Heidi Louise Kalteryahn was in the passenger seat when the drugs and baby animal were found, according to police. They did not provide details about the driver.

Story continues below advertisement

Tulsa County inmate documents show that Kalteryahn was arrested at 10:36 p.m. and charged with methamphetamine trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of wildlife.

The Oklahoma Game Warden brought the animal to a state-certified rehabilitation agent, according to Fox 23.

READ MORE: Video shows cast of creepy-crawly crabs invading Florida man’s yard

Typically, people in possession of wildlife — if they’re being a Good Samaritan — won’t be charged, the game warden told Fox 23. However, he said people should also contact his office for guidance when trying to help an animal.

Records show Kalteryahn was in jail on a US$25,000 bond on Friday morning.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 2.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drug BustMethMethamphetamineOklahomaTraffic StopsquirrelMeth Possessionbaby squirrelbaby squirrel foundtulsa countywoman meth baby squirrel arrest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.