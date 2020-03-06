With no confirmed cases, Nova Scotia set to provide update on COVID-19 preparation

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is set to provide an update at noon on Friday regarding how its health-care system is preparing to deal with the novel coronavirus, although officials stress there have been no confirmed cases in the province to date.

Dr. Robert Strang, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will lead the presentation.

READ MORE: Students across N.S. have ‘mixed emotions’ over COVID-19 trip cancellations

He will be joined by Bethany McCormick, Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) senior director of planning, performance and accountability; Dr. Jeannette Comeau, medical director of infection prevention and control team at the IWK Health Centre; and Dr. Jason LeBlanc, NSHA director of virology, immunology and molecular microbiology.

Earlier this week, the province’s education minister announced that all school-sanctioned international trips have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 14 school trips planned for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education. More than 600 students are affected by the cancellations.

1:57 Halifax prepares for spread of COVID-19 Halifax prepares for spread of COVID-19

According to Johns Hopkins CSSE, there are more than 100,330 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide with 3,408 deaths as of Friday.