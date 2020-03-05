Kelowna Christian, Grand Forks advance to semis at B.C. girls 1A basketball championship

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Christian School is playing host to this year’s B.C. senior girls 1A basketball championship.

The 16-team tournament, including four from the Okanagan and area, started Wednesday morning. It wraps up Saturday with the championship game at 5:30 p.m.

Teams from the local region include third-ranked Heritage Christian of Kelowna, No. 4-ranked Kelowna Christian, No. 6 Grand Forks Secondary and No. 16 Charles Bloom of Lumby.

In tournament-opening action on Wednesday:

Kelowna Christian crushed No. 13 King David of Vancouver 100-25

Heritage Christian downed No. 14 Maaqtusiis Secondary of Vancouver Island 74-43

Grand Forks defeated No. 11 Bulkley Valley Christian of Smithers 73-31

Charles Bloom fell 76-38 to No. 1 Credo Christian of Langley

In Thursday action, in the championship bracket, Grand Forks edged Heritage Christian 70-65, Kelowna Christian posted a 74-44 victory over No. 12 St. Andrews of Victoria.

In other action, Charles Bloom fell 62-48 to No. 9 Maple Ridge Christian.

In Friday’s semifinals, Kelowna Christian will play No. 1 Credo Christian at 6:30 p.m., with Grand Forks playing No. 2 Unity Christian of Chilliwack at 8:15 p.m.

Should Kelowna Christian and Grand Forks win, they’ll meet in Saturday’s championship game.

To view the tournament schedule, click here.