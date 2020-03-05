Menu

Sports

Kelowna Christian, Grand Forks advance to semis at B.C. girls 1A basketball championship

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 8:58 pm
The 16-team tournament in Kelowna started Wednesday morning and wraps up Saturday with the championship game at 5:30 p.m.
Kelowna Christian School is playing host to this year’s B.C. senior girls 1A basketball championship.

The 16-team tournament, including four from the Okanagan and area, started Wednesday morning. It wraps up Saturday with the championship game at 5:30 p.m.

Teams from the local region include third-ranked Heritage Christian of Kelowna, No. 4-ranked Kelowna Christian, No. 6 Grand Forks Secondary and No. 16 Charles Bloom of Lumby.

In tournament-opening action on Wednesday:

  • Kelowna Christian crushed No. 13 King David of Vancouver 100-25
  • Heritage Christian downed No. 14 Maaqtusiis Secondary of Vancouver Island 74-43
  • Grand Forks defeated No. 11 Bulkley Valley Christian of Smithers 73-31
  • Charles Bloom fell 76-38 to No. 1 Credo Christian of Langley

In Thursday action, in the championship bracket, Grand Forks edged Heritage Christian 70-65, Kelowna Christian posted a 74-44 victory over No. 12 St. Andrews of Victoria.

Story continues below advertisement

In other action, Charles Bloom fell 62-48 to No. 9 Maple Ridge Christian.

In Friday’s semifinals, Kelowna Christian will play No. 1 Credo Christian at 6:30 p.m., with Grand Forks playing No. 2 Unity Christian of Chilliwack at 8:15 p.m.

Should Kelowna Christian and Grand Forks win, they’ll meet in Saturday’s championship game.

To view the tournament schedule, click here.

KelownaOkanaganSportsBasketballLumbyGrand ForksHigh School SportsHigh School BasketballKelowna ChristianCharles BloomHeritage Christian
