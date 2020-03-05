Good start for Okanagan teams at B.C. boys basketball championships

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan teams are off to strong starts at the senior boys B.C. boys provincial basketball championships in Langley.

At the 4A tournament, the Kelowna Secondary Owls scored a massive win in their opener on Wednesday afternoon, crushing the Frank Hurt Hornets of Surrey 104-35.

Johnathan Haughton paced third-seeded Kelowna with a 21-point effort, with Jayden Lalonde netting 13 points. Malcom Greggor, Hunter Simson and Ajay Gill each added 12 points.

The Owls outscored 14th-seeded Frank Hurt 26-5 in the first quarter, then 25-6 in the second for a 51-11 half-time lead. In the second half, KSS outscored the Hornets 53-24.

Having advanced to the winner’s bracket, KSS will next face Claremont of Victoria in the quarter-finals at 8:15 p.m., on Thursday. Claremont, ranked 11th, won its opener, 69-67 over No. 6 Holy Cross.

3A

In 3A action, No. 2-ranked Vernon Secondary steamrolled No. 15 MEI of Abbotsford 81-37.

Isaiah Ondrik paced Vernon with 22 points, with Zack Smith adding 19.

The Panthers will next face No. 7 St. Thomas More Collegiate of Burnaby on Thursday at 8:15 p.m.

St. Thomas More won its opener, 76-63 over No. 10 Steveston-London.

Vernon fell in last year’s 3A final, falling 46-44 to North Delta.

2A

In 2A action from Wednesday, it was a mixed bag of results.

The No. 8 Princess Margaret Mustangs of Penticton fell 90-84 in double overtime to No. 9 St. Thomas Aquinas of North Vancouver.

And the No. 13 Clarence Fulton Maroons of Vernon lost 74-28 to No. 4 Brentwood College of Mill Bay.

However, the No. 14 George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country toppled No. 3 Southridge of Surrey 76-60.

George Elliot led 19-10 after the first quarter and never trailed, leading 37-27 at halftime and 63-43 through three quarters.

Triston Hearn led George Elliot in scoring with 17 points, with Chris Auger adding 15. Roan McCarthy, Carter McConnell and Bergen Van Lent each had 14 points.

The Coyotes are an experienced playoff team, having lost in last year’s 2A final, 78-51 to the top-seeded Charles Hays Rainmakers, who are again this year’s top seed.

The Coyotes’ next game will be Thursday, 3 p.m., against No. 6 Lambrick Park of Victoria.

Notably, Vernon bounced back on Thursday morning to defeat Surrey Christian 72-66. The Panthers’ next game will be Friday at 3:30 p.m.

1A

In 1A action, No. 2 Kelowna Christian rumbled past No. 15 Deer Lake of Burnaby 92-72, while No. 13 Grand Forks fell 90-58 to No. 4 Barriere.

Pacing defending 1A champion Kelowna Christian was Indy Hallett, who had 28 points. Jake Sabbagh had 21 points, while Josh Flood contributed 16.

Kelowna Christian will next face No. 7 Glenlyon Norfolk of Victoria in the quarter-finals at 4:45 p.m., on Thursday. Glenlyon Norfolk defeated No. 10 Similkameen 73-57 in its opener.

